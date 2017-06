Man shot, seriously wounded in Austin

A man was seriously wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 20-year-old man was walking east in the alley in the 5500 block of West Jackson at 11:02 a.m. when another male walking in the same direction began firing shots at him, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot multiple times in the right hip and left leg and taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

A police source said the victim is a documented gang member.