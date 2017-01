Man shot, seriously wounded in East Garfield Park

A man was seriously wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 26-year-old man was shot in the right leg about 10:44 p.m. in the 600 block of North Saint Louis Avenue when someone in a passing black SUV opened fire in his direction, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.