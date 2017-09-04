Man shot, seriously wounded in East Garfield Park

A man was shot and seriously wounded early Sunday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 1:45 a.m., the 22-year-old was leaving a store in the 2700 block of West Madison Street when two males walked up and and one shot him three times in the chest, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

U.S. Rep. Danny Davis’ district office is located on the same block as the shooting.

Last November, Davis’ 15-year-old grandson, Javon Wilson, was fatally shot in the neck in his Englewood home following a dispute over gym shoes. Following the shooting, Tariq Harris, 16, and Diajae Banks, 17, were each charged as adults with first-degree murder and home invasion.