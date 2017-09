Man shot, seriously wounded in Fifth City

A 25-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in the Fifth City neighborhood on the West Side.

The man was sitting on a porch at 5:49 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Jackson when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police. He had been shot in the left leg.

The man was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.