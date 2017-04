Man shot, seriously wounded in Longwood Manor

A man was shot and seriously wounded late Saturday in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The 27-year-old was driving a vehicle at 10:13 p.m. in the 9700 block of South Genoa when someone in a black SUV fired shots, striking him in the chest, back and left arm, according to Chicago Police.

He drove to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, police said. The man was listed in serious condition and was transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.