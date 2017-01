Man shot, seriously wounded in Longwood Manor

A man was seriously wounded Wednesday evening in a Longwood Manor neighborhood shooting on the Far South Side.

About 6:30 p.m., someone walked up to the 26-year-old in the 1100 block of East 95th Street and shot him in both legs and the chest, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. No one was in custody for the shooting.