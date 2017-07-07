Man shot, seriously wounded in Washington Park

A man was shot and seriously wounded Friday evening in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood.

The 20-year-old was in a parked vehicle about 7:15 p.m. in the 6100 block of South King Drive when someone walked up and opened fire, striking him in the body, according to Chicago Police. The shooter then drove away.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.