Man shot, seriously wounded near South Loop Target

A man was seriously wounded in a shooting early Tuesday near a Target store in the South Loop.

The 18-year-old was shot in the abdomen and buttocks about 12:05 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Clark, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police. He was found in the area by people who then called police.

Most of that block is occupied by a Target store and its parking structure at 1154 S. Clark.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known, police said. Area Central detectives were investigating.