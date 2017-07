Man shot, seriously wounded outside Mount Sinai Hospital

A man was shot while walking into Mount Sinai Hospital early Sunday in the Douglas Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 31-year-old man was walking into the hospital at 3:36 a.m. in the 2700 block of West 15th Street when shots were fired, according to Chicago Police.

The man was struck in the right groin area and in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody Sunday morning, and Area Central detectives were investigating.