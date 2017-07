Man shot, seriously wounded while riding bicycle in Lawndale

A 28-year-old man was shot while riding his bicycle Thursday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 9:45 p.m., he was biking west in the 4200 block of West Cermak when someone approached him and opened fire, police said.

The shooter was described as a black male with dreadlocks, police said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.