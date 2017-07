Man shot, suffered blunt trauma in Gresham

A man was shot late Wednesday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 26-year-old suffered blunt trauma to the head and a graze wound to the left wrist about 10 p.m in the 7800 block of South Hermitage, according to Chicago Police.

He showed up at Holy Cross Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said. The man was uncooperative with investigators and the circumstances of the shooting were not known as Area Central detectives investigated.