Man shot Sunday afternoon in Englewood

A 22-year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 3 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Racine, according to Chicago Police. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm and a graze wound to the lower part of his body.

He took himself to University of Illinois Hospital in good condition, police said.