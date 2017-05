Man shot three times in groin in Washington Park

A man was shot Thursday morning in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East 61st Street, according to Chicago Police.

The 26-year-old victim was shot three times in the groin, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The victim is not cooperating with investigators, police said.