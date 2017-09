Man shot three times in Homan Square

A man was wounded Thursday afternoon in a Homan Square neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

He was shot three times in the right thigh at 3:52 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Roosevelt, according to Chicago Police.

The victim, whose age was not known, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not known.