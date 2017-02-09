Man shot to death, 3 others wounded on front porch in Gresham attack

A man was shot to death and three other people were wounded early Saturday in a Gresham neighborhood attack on the South Side, according to police.

The group, which included two men and two women, was sitting on the front porch of a house about 1:20 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Hermitage when three people got out of a white car parked behind the house, walked up to them and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

One of the men, a 26-year-old, was shot in the chest and stomach and later died at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death.

The other man, 23, was shot in the shoulder, police said. He was listed in good condition at Christ Medical Center.

A 25-year-old woman was also taken to Christ, where she was treated for gunshot wounds to the arm and stomach, according to police. Her condition was stabilized.

Another woman, 23, was shot in the leg and was listed in good condition at Christ, police said.

There were no suspects in custody, and Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.