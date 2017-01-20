Man shot to death in Austin Saturday identified

A person shot to death Saturday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side has been identified as a 26-year-old west suburban man.

He was outside about 6:55 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Rice when a vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, Chicago Police said.

Joseph Chess Jr. was shot multiple times and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s officer said.

Chess lived in the 1000 block of Bellwood Avenue in Bellwood, the medical examiner’s office said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated.