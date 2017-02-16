Man shot to death in Avondale

A man was shot to death Thursday morning in the 4000 block of West Melrose. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A man was shot to death Thursday morning in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot at 5:41 a.m. found the 24-year-old lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 4000 block of West Melrose, police said.

A police source said the man was walking with his girlfriend when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside asked them about their gang affiliations before opening fire. The girlfriend was not injured.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity was not released Thursday morning.