Man shot to death in Bedford Park

A man died Sunday evening after he was shot in southwest suburban Bedford Park.

Willie Reeves, 25, who lived in the 500 block of Donna Drive in Rockford, died at 5:26 p.m. at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Reeves suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 6600 block of South Cicero Avenue in Bedford Park, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Bedford Park police could not immediately be reached early Tuesday for additional details on the shooting.