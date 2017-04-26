Man shot to death in Calumet Park

A man was shot to death in a domestic-related incident Monday afternoon in south suburban Calumet Park.

The 38-year-old was shot once in the chest in the 12600 block of South Laflin at 3:45 p.m. Monday, according to Calumet Park Police Chief Kenneth Mann.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:58 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name has not yet been released.

The shooting was domestic-related, Mann said.

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting with the investigation.