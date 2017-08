Man shot to death in Englewood

A man was killed Saturday afternoon in an Englewood neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

About 4:20 p.m., the 24-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his face, chest and arm at the intersection of 63rd and Carpenter, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he died, police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated.