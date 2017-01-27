Man shot to death in front of middle school in Naperville

A man was found shot to death Friday night in front of a school in west suburban Naperville, police said.

Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle about 7:30 p.m. in a parking lot at Scullen Middle School, 2815 Mistflower Lane, according to Naperville police.

They found an adult male inside the vehicle with the windows broken out, police said. He was taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville, where he was pronounced dead from “apparent gunshot wounds.”

The DuPage County coroner’s office could not immediately confirm the manner of death.

Naperville police were conducting a homicide investigation.