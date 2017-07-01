Man shot to death in garage in Winthrop Harbor: Police

A man was fatally shot Friday in north suburban Winthrop Harbor, authorities said.

Officers were sent about 8:45 p.m. to a home in the 3600 block of Creekside Court for a report of shots fired, according to a statement from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

First responders found Jeffrey S. Lalond, 46, had suffered a gunshot wound in the garage of his home, police and the Lake County coroner’s office said. He was taken to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, where he was pronounced dead.

A homicide investigation was being led by the major crimes task force and an autopsy was expected Sunday morning.

Anyone with information was asked to call Winthrop Harbor police at (847) 872-2131 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.