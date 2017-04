Man shot to death in Gary

A man was shot to death early Friday in northwest Indiana.

Daryl K. Turner-Lyons, 36, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 200 block of Ellsworth Street in Gary, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Turner-Lyons, who lived in Gary, was pronounced dead at 4:50 a.m., the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police did not immediately provide further details about the shooting.