Man shot to death in Gary

A 27-year-old man died early Wednesday after being shot in northwest Indiana.

Jeremy Walker was shot multiple times in the 3400 block of Virginia Street in Gary, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Walker, a Merrillville resident, was taken to Methodist Hospital-Northlake in Gary, where he died at 3:24 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

A Gary police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message seeking information about the shooting.