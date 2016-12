Man shot to death in Gary

A 24-year-old man was shot to death Sunday evening in Gary, Indiana.

Darius Mitchell suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 800 block of Arthur Street, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Mitchell, who lived in the 3700 block of Johnson Street, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9 p.m., the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Additional information was not immediately available early Monday.