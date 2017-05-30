Man,32, shot to death in Markham

A 32-year-old man was shot to death last week in south suburban Markham.

Keith Antonio McCoy was shot in the head in the 16300 block of Sawyer Avenue in Markham, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

McCoy, who lived on the same block, was taken to South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, where he died at 1:21 a.m. on May 23, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Markham police did not immediately respond to requests for information about the shooting.