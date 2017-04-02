Man shot to death in Maywood

A man was shot to death Friday night in west suburban Maywood, authorities said.

Gregory P. Blackwell, 28, of Bellwood was shot just before midnight in the 1700 block of South Third Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood at 12:36 p.m. on Saturday, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Maywood police did not immediately return a call seeking additional information.