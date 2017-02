Man shot to death in Maywood

A man died Sunday evening after he was shot in west suburban Maywood.

Reginald A. Hooks II, 32, who lived in Maywood, was shot in the 200 block of South 20th Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was pronounced dead at 10:22 p.m. Sunday at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Wednesday found he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Maywood police did not immediately reply to a request for information Wednesday.