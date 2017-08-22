Man shot to death in North Chicago

A man was shot to death Thursday night in north suburban North Chicago.

Officers responded about 11 p.m. to a report of a gunshot victim in the 1300 block of Jackson Street in North Chicago, according to Sgt. Christopher Covelli with the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The 39-year-old man was found shot and taken to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, where he was pronounced dead, Covelli said.

As of Tuesday morning, no one was in custody in connection with the shooting. The North Chicago Police Department and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force are investigating.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact North Chicago police at (847) 596-8774 or Lake County CrimeStoppers at (847) 662-2222.