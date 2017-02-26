Man shot to death in North Lawndale

A man was shot to death Sunday morning in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 23-year-old man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked minivan in the 1300 block of South Kedzie when a silver car drove slowly by and someone inside opened fire at 10:48 a.m., according to Chicago Police.

He was shot multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name has not yet been released.

The silver car headed south on Kedzie after the shooting, police said.

A police source said the victim was a documented gang member and the shooting is thought to be gang-related.