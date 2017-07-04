Man shot to death in North Lawndale identified

A man who was shot to death Monday morning in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side has been identified as 47-year-old George Dehart.

At 11:57 a.m. Monday, Dehart was in the 1300 block of South Karlov when two other males walked up and fired shots, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Dehart, who lived about a mile away in the same neighborhood, was pronounced dead at 12:34 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said.

No one was in custody as of Friday morning.