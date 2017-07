Man shot to death in Roseland

A man was shot to death Friday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The shooting happened at 9:44 a.m. in the 200 block of West 107th Street, according to Chicago Police.

The 23-year-old man was shot in the head, arm and shoulder; and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed the death, but his name was not released Friday morning.