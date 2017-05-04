Man shot to death in South Shore last week identified

A 37-year-old man shot to death last week in the South Shore neighborhood has been identified.

Jerry Jacobs was walking on the sidewalk at 11:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 7900 block of South Phillips when four males got out of a dark-colored vehicle and shot at him, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Jacobs, who lived in the same neighborhood, suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his body and took himself to South Shore Hospital, authorities said. He was later transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:40 a.m. Thursday.

Jacobs’ son, 19-year-old Maurice Harris, was arrested and charged Tuesday with fatally shooting four people at Nadia Fish and Chicken at 75th and Coles on the day after his father was killed, police announced Wednesday.