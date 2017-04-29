Man shot to death in University Park

A man was shot to death Friday night in south suburban University Park, police said.

About 9:20 p.m., Rodney D. Reed, 25, was shot multiple times inside his vehicle in the 500 block of Hickok Avenue, University Park police said in a statement.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and then airlifted to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.

Police described the shooting as an isolated incident, and asked the public to contact detectives at (708) 235-4803 with any information.