Man shot to death inside car in Maywood

A 20-year-old man from the western suburbs was shot to death while sitting in a car in Maywood on Sunday afternoon.

About 4:30 p.m., Rommell Harris was in the front seat of a car parked in the 400 block of South 14th Avenue when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him multiple times, according to Maywood police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Two other people in the car with Harris were not hurt, police said.

Harris was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died at 4:51 p.m., authorities said. He lived in Oakbrook Terrace.

No one was in custody for the attack. Anyone with information should call (708) 450-4470.