Man shot to death last week in Washington Park identified

A man who was fatally shot Wednesday night in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side has been identified.

Matthew L. Herring, 32, was in front of a housing complex in the 6200 block of South Indiana when at least one person walked up and shot him in the head about 8:45 p.m., according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Herring, who lived on the same block, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:08 p.m., authorities said.