Man shot twice in Brighton Park

A man was shot Wednesday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 8:16 p.m., the 18-year-old was in the 4300 block of South Rockwell when he was shot in the lower left side of his body and grazed in the back, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. Police did not immediately have more details.