Man shot twice in hand in Englewood

A man was shot twice in the hand Monday morning in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 24-year-old man was driving in the 400 block of West Marquette at 10:40 a.m. when someone he knew pulled up in a green minivan and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the left hand and left ring finger and taken in good condition to St. Bernard Hospital, police said.

The shooter was not in custody as of Monday morning.