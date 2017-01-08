Man shot walks into hospital, says shooting happened on Dan Ryan

A man suffering from a gunshot wound walked into the hospital Monday night and told investigators the incident happened on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

About 11:05 p.m., the 20-year-old walked into Trinity Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder, according to Illinois State Police Master Sgt. RA Caves. His condition was stabilized.

The man told investigators he was shot while he was a passenger in a vehicle traveling in the outbound lanes of I-94 near 87th Street, Caves said. Two other people in the vehicle dropped the man off at Trinity, then took off. No shell casings were located in the area.

As of 2:30 a.m., all lanes of the expressway were open to traffic.