Man shot while driving in Bridgeport

A man was wounded in a shooting Friday morning in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was driving a vehicle west at 11:55 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 31st Street when an eastbound black, two-door car pulled alongside him and someone inside opened fire with a black handgun, according to Chicago Police.

The man drove himself to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper left thigh, police said. His condition was stabilized.