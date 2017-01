Man shot while driving in Chatham

A man was shot Tuesday afternoon in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 32-year-old was driving his vehicle at 12:28 p.m. at the intersection of 79th and King Drive when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the armpit and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.