Man shot while driving in Lawndale

Man was wounded in a shooting Monday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 32-year-old was driving westbound in the 4400 block of West Ogden when a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside and someone inside fired shots at him, according to Chicago Police.

The man was struck in the right forearm and the right side of his neck and took himself to MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.