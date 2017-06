Man shot while driving in Little Village

A man was shot while driving early Sunday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 25-year-old was driving about 4:10 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Cermak when shots rang out and he was struck in the left leg, according to Chicago Police.

He later showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The man was not cooperating with investigators.