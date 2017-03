Man shot while driving in South Shore

A 25-year-old man was shot while driving Friday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

About 2:40 p.m., he was driving north on Chappel near the 2100 block of East 71st Street when he was shot through the passenger side window, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the hand, and was taken in good condition to South Shore Hospital, police said.