Man shot while driving in West Town

A man was shot while driving early Saturday in the West Town neighborhood.

The 24-year-old was driving west in the 2400 block of West Division about 5:30 a.m. when a white SUV pulled alongside him and someone opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot above his right eye and took himself to Saint Mary’s Hospital, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A police source said the victim is a documented gang member and the shooting might be gang-related.