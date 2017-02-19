Man shot while driving on Dan Ryan

A man who was a passenger in a vehicle driving on the Dan Ryan Expressway was shot Saturday night on the South Side.

The man was shot in the chest about 10:35 p.m. while sitting in the vehicle traveling north on I-90/94 near 43rd Street, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver took the man, whose exact age was not known, to St. Bernard Hospital, police said. The man was later transferred to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

All inbound local lanes of the expressway were closed to traffic between 47th Street and Pershing Road until shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.