Man shot while escaping robbery in Englewood

A 20-year-old man was shot while running from a robbery Friday afternoon in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

He was outside about 3:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Morgan when someone approached him and announced a robbery while showing a handgun, according to Chicago Police.

The man ran away, at which point the robber fired shots, striking him in the hip, police said. The man took himself to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition and was later transferred to Mount Sinai for further treatment.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.