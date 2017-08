Man shot while playing basketball near 63rd Street Beach

A 22-year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon near the 63rd Street Beach on the South Side.

The man was playing basketball with friends at 4:17 p.m. in the 1900 block of East Hayes when he got into a verbal altercation with someone who pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to Chicago Police. The shooter then drove off in a dark-colored sedan.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the left leg and took himself to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.