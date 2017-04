Man shot while riding bicycle in Gage Park

A 21-year-old man was shot while riding a bicycle Sunday afternoon in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Just after 4 p.m., he was on his bicycle in the 5200 block of South Albany when a male got out of a vehicle, shot him in the foot, and then got back inside and drove away, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken in good condition to Holy Cross Hospital, police said.