Man shot while riding in vehicle in Washington Heights

A man was shot while riding in a vehicle Monday morning in the South Side Washington Heights neighborhood.

The 19-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle in the 800 block of West 99th Street at 11:26 a.m. when he was shot multiple times in the legs, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.